Najma Heptulla To Unfurl National Flag At Jamia Millia Islamia The newly appointed chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Dr. Najma Heptulla would unfurl a national flag and unveil the 'Wall of Heroes' on her maiden visit to the central university after taking charge.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Najma Heptulla To Unfurl National Flag At Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi: The newly appointed chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Dr. Najma Heptulla would unfurl a national flag and unveil the 'Wall of Heroes' on her maiden visit to the central university after taking charge. Dr. Heptulla will visit Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on June 19, would unfurl a national flag hoisted on a 102-foot-high pole near the entrance of the vice-chancellor's office, said a press statement from the university.



as Chancellor (Amir-e-Jamia) of Jamia Millia Islamia for five years by the University's Court (Anjuman) in a special meeting held on May 25, 2017. 77-year old Dr Heptulla succeeded Lt. Gen. (Retd.) M. A. Zaki who has completed his five-year term.



Dr Heptulla's tenure began with effect from May 26, 2017, said a statement from the university.



Dr Heptulla, in her visit to the university on next Monday would also unveil the 'Wall of Heroes' in the Dr Zakir Husain library. According to HRD Ministry plans, the wall would display the photographs of the 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients, the country's highest military decoration.



"The photographs of the soldiers have been put up right next to the wall displaying the photographs of the founders of the nearly century-old university," the release quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Talat Ahmad, as saying.



The idea of having a wall of martyrs in universities was first proposed by a group of ex-servicemen, the demand came amid a raging debate on nationalism following a sedition row on campus over an event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.



A resolution to install the national flag at educational institutions was adopted on February 18, 2016, at a meeting chaired by then HRD minister Smriti Irani, with an aim to "instill nationalism and pride" in the students, reported PTI.



"The national flag signifies a strong India and inspires patriotism, unity and integrity," stated the release.



The 'Wall of Heroes' was an initiative under the 'Vidya Veerta Abhiyan' campaign of the HRD Ministry, it added.



Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) too have recently unveiled the 'Wall of Heroes' on their campuses.



On January 25 this year, Delhi University's Hans Raj College hoisted a 'monumental' flag on its campus on the occasion of its 68th Republic Day celebrations, making DU the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





The newly appointed chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Dr. Najma Heptulla would unfurl a national flag and unveil the 'Wall of Heroes' on her maiden visit to the central university after taking charge. Dr. Heptulla will visit Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on June 19, would unfurl a national flag hoisted on a 102-foot-high pole near the entrance of the vice-chancellor's office, said a press statement from the university. Governor of Manipur and former Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Dr Najma A Heptulla unanimously elected as Chancellor (Amir-e-Jamia) of Jamia Millia Islamia for five years by the University's Court (Anjuman) in a special meeting held on May 25, 2017. 77-year old Dr Heptulla succeeded Lt. Gen. (Retd.) M. A. Zaki who has completed his five-year term.Dr Heptulla's tenure began with effect from May 26, 2017, said a statement from the university.Dr Heptulla, in her visit to the university on next Monday would also unveil the 'Wall of Heroes' in the Dr Zakir Husain library. According to HRD Ministry plans, the wall would display the photographs of the 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients, the country's highest military decoration."The photographs of the soldiers have been put up right next to the wall displaying the photographs of the founders of the nearly century-old university," the release quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Talat Ahmad, as saying.The idea of having a wall of martyrs in universities was first proposed by a group of ex-servicemen, the demand came amid a raging debate on nationalism following a sedition row on campus over an event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.A resolution to install the national flag at educational institutions was adopted on February 18, 2016, at a meeting chaired by then HRD minister Smriti Irani, with an aim to "instill nationalism and pride" in the students, reported PTI."The national flag signifies a strong India and inspires patriotism, unity and integrity," stated the release.The 'Wall of Heroes' was an initiative under the 'Vidya Veerta Abhiyan' campaign of the HRD Ministry, it added.Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) too have recently unveiled the 'Wall of Heroes' on their campuses.On January 25 this year, Delhi University's Hans Raj College hoisted a 'monumental' flag on its campus on the occasion of its 68th Republic Day celebrations, making DU the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News