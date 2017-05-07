Nagaland Board NSBE Class 10, 12 HSLC, HSSLC Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow The HSLC is class 10 and HSSLC is the class 12 examinations conducted by the Nagaland Board.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nagaland Board NSBE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will publish the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination Result 2017 tomorrow in the official website of the board. NBSE, Kohima on May 3, said in a press release that the provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2017 conducted by the NBSE will be declared in the afternoon of 8th May 2017. The HSLC is class 10 and HSSLC is the class 12 examinations conducted by the Nagaland Board.



"The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2017 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 8th May 2017", said the NBSE



NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2017: How To Check



The board has made arrangement for releasing in the results in three modes:



a) Internet:



The results will be published in following websites; www.nbsenagaland.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.exametc.com and www.examresults.net



The students will have to login to these websites to the results, using the registration credencials.



b) SMS:



To get the results via SMS, the students have to sent messages in these formats:



HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2017: SMS - NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242



HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2017: SMS - NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242



c) Printed Form:



The provisional Result Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board. The Results will also be available on the notice board of the Office.



The board has also asked the heads of registered institutions to collect the marksheets and other documents from the afternoon of 8th May to 10th May 2017.



