NAAC To Introduce New Digital System Of Evaluating Educational Institutes

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT NAAC To Introduce New Digital System Of Evaluating Educational Institutes New Delhi: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has decide dto change the evaluation process of educational institutions including recording the data of universities and colleges online. NAAC executive Council Chairman V S Chauhan said yesterday that the change is being introduced to bring more objectivity to the process and reduce human interference in the assessment process of educational institutes. He informed that NAAC has stopped accepting application from Colleges and universities as on March 31 because of the proposed changes.



According to the reports in Press Trust of India, Chauhan said that the new system would depend on technology for collecting data and will be operational from July 2017. This new system will be completely different from the previous system. In the previous system physical committee used to go to the institutes to collect data which often led to questions and allegations.



V S Chauhan was speaking on the sidelines of the international conference on 'The Changing Landscape of Internationalisation of Higher Education' which was organised by the Symbiosis International University in Pune. He said, "Since technology is available, we will capture a lot of data from the institutes online and with the use of technology, the chances of policing and subjectivity of humans will be minimum." He also said that the committees only expectation is that the colleges and universities should submit correct data digitally.



He also said that even though a major chunk of the data about an educational institute was captured online, a team of assessors would still visit the institutions. The size of the team, however, will be small and the number of visits would be shortened too.



NAAC would soon hold a meeting of all officials in this regard where it will be made clear that NAAC's role is to assess an institution's overall feel and not investigate or control it.



Talking about the new digital system which will be used to capture data he said, "We have created an intelligent software to capture the data online and the system is tampered-free and cannot be accessed from outside. We are also working on the qualification of assessors." He also said that colleges or institutes submitting wrong data would be penalized.



Chauhan said that this was the first time that NAAC was undergoing a major change in the system of evaluation and that is the reason why it is taking three extra months to run the tests. The higher education institutes have also been consulted about the changes and were comfortable with the new system as it would ensure objectivity during evaluation process.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



