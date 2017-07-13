Munish Sapra Announced Indian Board Member For Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a non-profit association of leading global business schools, is pleased to announce four additions to its board of directors. Their four-year terms began July 1, 2017.

New Delhi: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a non-profit association of leading global business schools, is pleased to announce four additions to its board of directors. Their four-year terms began July 1, 2017. "The Council is committed to advancing the art and science of admissions, and our board plays an integral role in helping to ensure that talent matched with aspiration can always benefit from the best business school education possible," said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. "Each of our new directors brings a global perspective and specific expertise that will further the organization's mission, and I personally look forward to working with these seasoned leaders."



Munish Sapra, Assistant Dean at Indian School of Business, recently completed the final year of a four-year term of a Representative Director who exited service. This is his first full term to the board. The new Representative Director is Stephanie Villemagne, Associate Dean of Graduate Programmes at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School.



Joining them on the board as Dean Directors are Peter Tufano, Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Finance at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford; and Martin Boehm, Dean and Professor of Marketing at IE Business School.



Dean Director positions are held by deans of GMAC member schools, and Representative Director positions are held by designated primary or alternate representatives of member schools.



Membership in GMAC is by invitation, at the discretion of the GMAC Board of Directors. Members of the Council form a network of schools that are committed to maintaining and enhancing the quality of management education and are open to the exchange of ideas and best practices to serve the collective interests of management education worldwide.



"Our new directors bring a global mindset and great insights to share," stated Chowfla. "Munish Sapra has already become an integral leader on our board as we look to shape GMAC for future growth. Peter Tufano's university-centered approach to business education, his transatlantic experience at Harvard and Oxford, and his background in both finance and entrepreneurship will be invaluable. Martin Boehm is Dean of a business school with a global reach and an innovative approach to management education. And Stephanie Villemagne brings knowledge and experience of graduate management education in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. We very much look forward to working with them."



The GMAC Board of Directors also announces the rotation of Kate Klepper, Associate Dean Graduate Business Programs, D'Amore-McKim School of Business Northeastern University, to the position of board chair effective July 1. She is a member of the D'Amore-McKim leadership team and also sits on the Strategic Planning Committee, the Graduate Programs and Assessment Committee within the School and the Graduate Dean's Council for the University. Klepper will replace Kenneth Freeman, Allen Questrom Professor and Dean of the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, who is completing his one-year term as board chair on June 30. GMAC thanks Kenneth Freeman for his leadership as chair, and for his continuing service on the board.



