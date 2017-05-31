Mumbai University UG Admission 2017: Offline Application Starts Today, Online Process To Start Tomorrow

Mumbai University and all its constituent colleges have begun the application process for admission to under graduate courses. The sale of offline application forms began today. The online application process will begin from tomorrow.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 31, 2017 16:52 IST
New Delhi:  Mumbai University and all its constituent colleges have begun the application process for admission to under graduate courses. The sale of offline application forms began today. The online application process will begin from tomorrow. The application schedule will be over in 15 days. The admission to First year under graduate programs will be done on the basis of merit in class 12 board exam. After the application process is over, the colleges under the university will release their cut offs for different courses on offer.

The last date to apply offline is June 15, 2017 and last date to fill online application form is June 16, 2017. The first merit list will be released on June 22, 2017. 

Candidates applying to Mumbai University should keep in mind that submission of pre-admission enrolment form is compulsory without which a student's candidature will not be accepted. 

As per the trends seen in previous years, the first merit list usually has very high cut offs but it dips after the admissions through first merit list. Last year, for some of the prominent colleges in Mumbai University, the first cutoff for BA had gone as high as 92.2%, for B.Sc. it was between 80-85%, for Biotechnology it was 88%, for BMM (commerce) it was 93%, for BMM (Science) it was 92.3%, and for BFM it was 93.4%. 

