Mumbai University Results Will Be Out By August 5: Maharashtra Chief Minister

New Delhi: The results of the Mumbai University (MU), which have been delayed, will be out by August 5, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly today. The delay in declaring the results of various courses has caused a lot of inconvenience to students. The issue has taken a political turn with the Shiv Sena seeking the removal of the MU Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh. The MU missed the July 31 deadline given earlier by the Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for declaring the results.



"The work for assessing around 17 lakh papers is undertaken in one go, which could have been implemented in phases. It (phase-wise assessment) could have helped in avoiding the current mess," the chief minister said.



He said though 14 lakh papers have been assessed till yesterday, the results cannot be announced unless all the papers are evaluated.



"The university has also completed (the assessment of) results of 171 exams, but all the results will be declared by August 5," Fadnavis said.



We are also preparing for announcing the results and issuing certificates by August 15 for those students who are keen on going abroad, he said.



Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar came down heavily on the government.



He said education minister was responsible for the entire mess over the results.



"The minister has failed completely. The results of 306 exams are still awaited because of the delay in the online assessment," Pawar added.



