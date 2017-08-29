Mumbai University Results: TYBCom Results Out, Website Mu.ac.in Is Not Responding For The Second Day

New Delhi: Mumbai University, after missing three deadlines set by the Maharashtra Governor declared more than half of the results of the examinations conducted this year so far, but to the utter dismay of the students who were waiting for the results, the varsity's official website is not responding for the second consecutive day. The Mumbai University official website - mu.ac.in - went down yesterday after the results of the three year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) exam was released. Mumbai University had earlier declared the results of TYBA and TY BSc on the official website.
According to reports, the Mumbai University has announced a total of 432 results out of the total 477 exams conducted by the varsity recently.
"Bad Request, Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand," says the Mumbai University website mu.ac.in when we tried to access the results link. Though the official website's homepage opens when we tried to access it, but, the links for the results are either not responding or the whole website goes down right now.
Earlier, the delay in the release of the Mumbai University results had caused much uproar from the students and the political parties.
For now, candidates who are searching for the results of Mumbai University are advised to have patience, and they may check the 5th and 6th semester exam result online at the official website of the University at mu.ac.in once it is back.
The education-results related websites go down or crash due to heavy traffic when large number of students tries to access the website at the same time. In this case of Mumbai University, this may continue for a while. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.
The MU had declared the results for semester five and six of the three-year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) course and three year Bachelor Sciences (BSc) on 21 August 2017.
The Mumbai University conducted all these exams in the months of March and April, 2017.
