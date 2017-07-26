Mumbai University Results: Maharashtra Government To Probe Delay In Assessment The Maharashtra government will initiate a probe into the delay in declaration of results of the examinations conducted by the Mumbai University (MU), state education minister Vinod Tawde said today.

"It is obvious that we will inquire into the delay in the result process when a large number of students have been affected," Minister Tawde said in the state Legislative Council.



He was responding to the demand by Shiv Sena members Anil Parab and Neelam Gorhe that the vice chancellor resign for delay in the checking of examination papers.



Minister Tawde said the government will inform Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is the chancellor of all universities in the state, about the views expressed by members of the House.



"The correct way of taking action would be through the governor. Thus, we will inform the governor the views expressed by members of the Upper House," the minister said.



He also said that 5.29 lakh papers from arts, commerce, law and management faculties are yet to be checked.



"As of now, about 70 per cent of the total papers have been checked and the remaining 30 per cent will be completed by July 31, the deadline set by the governor. The government is hiring more professors to complete the task within the time frame," Minister Tawde said.



On Gorhe's demand to waive off Rs 600 fees charged for re-assessment of papers after the results are out, he said it has not yet been decided.



"We have also received a memorandum from Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (BJP's youth wing) in this regard," Minister Tawde said.



