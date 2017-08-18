Mumbai University Results Could Be Released In Two Stages Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today said the government was considering releasing the results of assessed examination papers of Mumbai University soon, instead of waiting for assessment of all the papers to be complete.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai University Results Could Be Released In Two Stages Mumbai: After missing a third deadline, the Mumbai University results could see the light of the day, but in two stages. That also, will happen only when a proposal put forwarded by the Maharashtra education ministry is considered by the university. Education Minister Vinod Tawde today said the Maharashtra government was considering the release of the results of assessed examination papers of Mumbai University soon, instead of waiting for assessment of all the papers to be complete, reported Press Trust of India.



The proposal - to release Mumbai University final year results of various streams in two stages - had been sent to the varsity's examination department to check if it would be legally permissible, Mr Tawde said.



Mumbai University said yesterday evening that, 16,00,257 papers have been checked so far, while 1,50,674 papers are yet to be assessed.



The university's new Acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, who has the task of cleaning up the mess created by his predecessor,



"Under the act governing Mumbai University, if 90 per cent papers are assessed, results can be declared. The results of remaining papers can be released later," Mr Tawde said while speaking to reporters.



Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the chancellor of Mumbai University, held a meeting with Mr Tawde and officers of examination department today.



The Minister said, in the meeting, that it was decided to explore the option of early release of results if assessment of few papers is incomplete.



Tawde also said that the varsity was expecting a spurt in number of applications for revaluation this year. "We have increased the strength of revaluation team," he added.



Click here for more





After missing a third deadline, the Mumbai University results could see the light of the day, but in two stages. That also, will happen only when a proposal put forwarded by the Maharashtra education ministry is considered by the university. Education Minister Vinod Tawde today said the Maharashtra government was considering the release of the results of assessed examination papers of Mumbai University soon, instead of waiting for assessment of all the papers to be complete, reported Press Trust of India.The proposal - to release Mumbai University final year results of various streams in two stages - had been sent to the varsity's examination department to check if it would be legally permissible, Mr Tawde said.Mumbai University said yesterday evening that, 16,00,257 papers have been checked so far, while 1,50,674 papers are yet to be assessed.The university's new Acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, who has the task of cleaning up the mess created by his predecessor, told NDTV on Wednesday that the university will not set a another deadline but focus on completing the job over the next few days."Under the act governing Mumbai University, if 90 per cent papers are assessed, results can be declared. The results of remaining papers can be released later," Mr Tawde said while speaking to reporters.Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the chancellor of Mumbai University, held a meeting with Mr Tawde and officers of examination department today.The Minister said, in the meeting, that it was decided to explore the option of early release of results if assessment of few papers is incomplete.Tawde also said that the varsity was expecting a spurt in number of applications for revaluation this year. "We have increased the strength of revaluation team," he added.Click here for more Education News