Coming 'Soon', Says Mumbai University On Delayed Results After Missing Third Deadline

Three deadlines to declare results have been missed but the Mumbai University is asking students for patience as it promises to declare results 'soon'. But no one knows when that soon will be. Having missed the previous deadlines, university authorities have decided not to set any more deadlines but try and declare results when they are able to complete the online assessment which the university adopted this year.



Mumbai university students are worried as most of them fear that their admissions will be cancelled if the results don't come soon. The culprit for all of this is of course the online assessment that has gone horribly wrong.



The university's new Acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, who has the task of cleaning up the mess created by his predecessor, told NDTV on Wednesday that the university will not set a another deadline but focus on completing the job over the next few days.



"We have started working on these issues. We have mobilized teachers for more assessments during this period. At the same time by identifying the different technical issues we could make the required changes and I am sure very soon we will be able to declare results," he said in an interview.



While students are looking for answers, many feel the Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh is being protected as he is close to the current establishment. Jokes have now appeared on the internet over the embarrassing turn of events as thousands of students endlessly wait for their results. The university says it's identified the problem areas and is working on the issue.



21-year-old Savni Shintre, a third year BCom student told NDTV, "I think because of the online checking only this mess has been created. Our admissions are going to be cancelled if we don't submit our mark sheets by 22nd August."



Ms Shintre has taken admission into a management course and has six days to submit her mark sheet. If she doesn't get her results she loses her admission and the one lakh rupees she paid as fees.



While students like her are demanding accountability, the man responsible for the disaster has gone on leave.



Devanand Shinde, the man entrusted with the clean-up job is appealing to students to be patient as the university grapples with the crisis.



"It is my earnest request to students. Please keep patience. Mumbai University will very soon declare results," Mr Shinde said.



That patience however may run out if students miss out on admissions elsewhere.



