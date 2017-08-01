Almost All Mumbai University Results Will Be Out By August 5: MU Official After it failed to meet the deadline to declare results, a senior official from the University of Mumbai told Press Trust of India that almost all the results will be out by August 5.

Mumbai University Results: 'All Results Will Be Out By August 5', Says Official

Mumbai: After it failed to meet the deadline to declare results, a senior official from the University of Mumbai told Press Trust of India that almost all the results will be out by August 5. Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of University of Mumbai Ch Vidyasagar Rao on July 24 asked Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh to expedite the work of assessment of answer papers so that all the results could be declared by the July 31 deadline.



"Mostly all results will be declared by August 5. The process of declaring results is on continually," university Registrar A M Khan told PTI.



According to the official, so far, results of 173 courses of Mumbai University have been declared. He also said that around 90,000 answer sheets are yet to be evaluated.



Answer sheets of the commerce faculty is yet be completed, according to PTI, the



'Government has played with the future of students'



Continuing his attacks on Maharashtra government on the issue, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, in a series of tweets said the Maharashtra government has played with the future of students.



"It's 31st July. The deadline given to the Mumbai University for declaring results, by Hon'ble Chancellor is over. Yet not results. Shame," he tweeted.

"This absolute failure by Mumbai Uni is nt only an insult of orders of office of Hon'ble Chancellor, bt also plays with future of students," reads the tweet.

This absolute failure by Mumbai Uni is nt only an insult of orders of office of Hon'ble Chancellor, bt also plays with future of students - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 31, 2017 Earlier, the mess in the Mumbai University's online exam assessment has snowballed into yet another flash point between the BJP and ally Shiv Sena with its student wing Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor of the university and Education Minister Vinod Tawde.



The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which govern the state together, have been increasingly seen taking opposing stands on several issues in recent times. The younger Thackeray met the Maharashtra Governor recently on the issue and submitted a letter to him.



The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday demanded that Governor C.V. Rao accept moral responsibility for the mess in declaring this year's Mumbai University examinations and resign. In a strong statement, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also demanded that the Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh be sacked and Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Ravindra Waikar be dismissed from the cabinet.



Mumbai University professor quits



Meanwhile, in another development, university professor Neeraj Hatekar said he is quitting in the backdrop of current situation in the university.



In a Facebook post, he wrote that whatever is happening at the Mumbai University is deeply distressing and the time has come, for those who feel for the university, to come together and act. The time for silence is over, he wrote.





(With Inputs from PTI)



