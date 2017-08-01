Almost All Mumbai University Results Will Be Out By August 5: MU Official

"Mostly all results will be declared by August 5. The process of declaring results is on continually," university Registrar A M Khan told PTI.
According to the official, so far, results of 173 courses of Mumbai University have been declared. He also said that around 90,000 answer sheets are yet to be evaluated.
Answer sheets of the commerce faculty is yet be completed, according to PTI, the assessment of science, technology and management is nearly complete, with just a few thousand papers remaining.
'Government has played with the future of students'
Continuing his attacks on Maharashtra government on the issue, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, in a series of tweets said the Maharashtra government has played with the future of students.
"It's 31st July. The deadline given to the Mumbai University for declaring results, by Hon'ble Chancellor is over. Yet not results. Shame," he tweeted.
"This absolute failure by Mumbai Uni is nt only an insult of orders of office of Hon'ble Chancellor, bt also plays with future of students," reads the tweet.
Earlier, the mess in the Mumbai University's online exam assessment has snowballed into yet another flash point between the BJP and ally Shiv Sena with its student wing Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor of the university and Education Minister Vinod Tawde.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which govern the state together, have been increasingly seen taking opposing stands on several issues in recent times. The younger Thackeray met the Maharashtra Governor recently on the issue and submitted a letter to him.
The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday demanded that Governor C.V. Rao accept moral responsibility for the mess in declaring this year's Mumbai University examinations and resign. In a strong statement, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also demanded that the Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh be sacked and Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Ravindra Waikar be dismissed from the cabinet.
Mumbai University professor quits
Meanwhile, in another development, university professor Neeraj Hatekar said he is quitting in the backdrop of current situation in the university.
In a Facebook post, he wrote that whatever is happening at the Mumbai University is deeply distressing and the time has come, for those who feel for the university, to come together and act. The time for silence is over, he wrote.
