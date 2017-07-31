Mumbai University Results 2017 Expected Today

New Delhi: As per the directions given by Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of University of Mumbai Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Mumbai University is most likely to release this year's results today. "Observing that any delay in the declaration of results would affect the future career of students and cause serious unrest in their minds, the Governor asked the Vice Chancellor to augment the system in all possible ways for declaring the results in time," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson had said to PTI. After declaration of the result, the University will upload the same online. Candidates can check their results at mu.ac.in.
Mumbai University has been shrouded with confusion and wrath of the students, who had been protesting against the delay in the declaration of the result.
The State government has initiated a probe into the delay. On 4 July 2017, the Governor ordered for the declaration of result by 31 July, when close to 30% of the assessment was still not done.
On Saturday, the Maharashtra Congress demanded the resignation of the Governor. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also demanded Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh and Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Ravindra Waikar to be sacked.
The developments took place in the wake of reports in media and other sources regarding the delay in declaration of exam results which has affected many students in pursuing higher education.
Candidates are urged to monitor the official website of the University and check the result as and when it is released. There may be chances of website slow down; candidates should wait for a while and retry later. Roll numbers may be required to retrieve the result online.
