Mumbai University MCom Part 2, Semester 2 Results Out, BCom IDOL Results Expected @ Mu.ac.in

After a long wait and several delays, Mumbai University published the Master of Commerce (MCom) results for Part II and Sem II examinations conducted this year.

Education | | Updated: September 19, 2017 18:42 IST
New Delhi:  After a long wait and several delays, Mumbai University published the Master of Commerce (MCom) results for Part II and Sem II examinations conducted this year. The results have been published on the official website of Mumbai University, mu.ac.in. According to reports, the Mumbai based university has declared most of the results except, Three Year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) yearly and MCom fourth semester results. Apart from the regular course results, the Mumbai university is also expected to release the IDOL (Distance and open learning) BCom results today.

Mumbai university has also released the MCom part-I, BMS Semester VI CBGS (REV.) reserve cases result and MCom Semester -I (choice base) results.
 

Mumbai University Result 2017: How to check

 
The candidates who are searching for the Mumbai University results may follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Mumbai University, mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link from the home page

Step 3: Enter the required details asked for

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

On August 31, Varsity's counsel Rui Rodrigues told the Mumbai High court that the "Ganpati festival and Tuesday's deluge" in the megapolis set its assessment process back by a further couple of days, after the results were delayed for a sixth time.

Click here for more Education News

