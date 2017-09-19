Mumbai University MCom Part 2, Semester 2 Results Out, BCom IDOL Results Expected @ Mu.ac.in

Mumbai university has also released the MCom part-I, BMS Semester VI CBGS (REV.) reserve cases result and MCom Semester -I (choice base) results.
Mumbai University Result 2017: How to check
The candidates who are searching for the Mumbai University results may follow these steps to check the results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Mumbai University, mu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link from the home page
Step 3: Enter the required details asked for
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Get the result
On August 31, Varsity's counsel Rui Rodrigues told the Mumbai High court that the "Ganpati festival and Tuesday's deluge" in the megapolis set its assessment process back by a further couple of days, after the results were delayed for a sixth time.
