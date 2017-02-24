Mumbai University Declares Result For Third Year BCom Exam at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Result New Delhi: MU TY BCom results are out! Candidates can check the same at mu.ac.in. Mumbai University third year BCom results have been declared at mu.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the 5th semester exam (Bachelor of Commerce) can now check their result at the official web portal of the University. The examination was held in October 2016. Candidates have been waiting eagerly for the result to be declared. Candidates should check the result only at the official website. More details in this regard can be found below.



One of the major highlights of the TYBCom results of Mumbai University is the pass percentage. This year the pass percentage is 57.42%. This is lower than that recorded in the previous year. This year the TYBCom result witnessed 4.5% decrease in the pass percentage. Previous year it was 61.92%.



How to check MU TYBCom Results Online?

Candidates should check the result online at mu.ac.in. Due to large number of result expectant, it is obvious that there may be issues while browsing through the official website. In that case candidates are suggested to wait for sometime and retry later. Alternatively candidates can retry during off-peak hours.



Go to the official portal of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in

Click on the result tab

Fetch your result using your seat number



MU results have been declared seat number wise with respect to Credit Based Semester and Grading System (CBSGS). Results are available for those with seat numbers from 1113501 to 1192260.



