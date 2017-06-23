Mumbai University Admission 2017: First Merit List Released, Cut Off Increased Marginally Mumbai University released the first merit list of students eligible for admission in various under graduate courses yesterday evening. Contrary to what students feared, the cut offs this year have increased only by a margin of 1-2% and in some colleges and courses the cut off has decreased too.

Mumbai University released the first merit list of students eligible for admission in various under graduate courses yesterday evening. Contrary to what students feared, the cut offs this year have increased only by a margin of 1-2% and in some colleges and courses the cut off has decreased too in comparison to last year . Students whose names are in the first merit list can complete the admission procedure at the respective colleges on June 23, June 27 and June 28. The admission process will involve filling final admission form and submission of the same with admission fee.The merit list for respective colleges are available on their official website.In terms of cut off, for Mithibai college, the cut of percentage for BA for open category studnets is 94.8%. The cut off for B.Com. at Mitihibai for open category students is 90% this year. In case of Narsee Monjee college, the cut off for B.Com. for open category students is 95.6%.At Jai Hind College, the cut off for B.Com. for open category is 94%. For BA it is 94% and for B.Sc. it is 80%.At St. Xavier's college, the list of students shortlisted for interview has been released and the cut off for BA for open category is 92.46%. In case of B.Sc., the cut off for Non-Biological Sciences the cut off is 90% and for Biological Sciences it is 88%.Students selected in the first merit list can complete the application process till June 28. The second merit list will be released on June 28.Click here for more Education News