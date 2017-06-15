Mumbai University Admission 2017: Application Process Closes Tomorrow; Check Last Year Cutoffs Mumbai University offline application process will end today and the online application process will end tomorrow. Those who are late should cease the opportunity and complete the process online by tomorrow.

Mumbai University Admission 2017: Application Process Closes Tomorrow New Delhi: Mumbai University offline application process will end today and the online application process will end tomorrow. Those who are late should cease the opportunity and complete the process online by tomorrow. Tomorrow onwards students would be able to submit print out of the pre-admission form along with the requisite documents to the respective colleges where they wish to study. Mumbai University will announce the first cut off list for under graduate courses on June 22 after which the admission process will begin.



Mumbai University had begun the sale of offline application forms on May 31 and the link for online application was activated on June 1. The application process involves registration on the Mumbai University digital admission portal and filling of application forms. After application form filling, students would need to submit a print out of the pre-admission form along with the required documents such as certificates of the qualifying examination, category certificate etc. to the respective colleges.



After the last date of submission of pre-admission forms, Mumbai University will declare the first cut off list on June 23 at 5 in the evening.



Mumbai University Cut Off 2016



Last year the cut off for humanities at St. Xavier's college had gone up to 94.4 per cent. For KC College Churchgate, it was 88.4 per cent. For Jai Hind college, it was 91.4 per cent and for Royal College, it was 90.6 per cent.



In case of Commerce, cut off for Narsee Monjee was 94.5 per cent, for HR College was 93.4 per cent, for Jai Hind College was 91.8 per cent, and for R A Poddar College of Commerce and Economics, it was 91.8 per cent.



