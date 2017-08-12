MUHS PG CET Exam Result 2017 Declared, Check At Muhs.ac.in MUHS PG CET result has been declared.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT MUHS PG CET Exam Result 2017 Declared, Check At Muhs.ac.in New Delhi: Results have been declared for the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik CET exam held for admission to various postgraduate courses. The exam was held for granting admission to eligible candidates for PG courses like MBA(HCA), MSc.(Pharmaceutical Medicine) and MPH(Nutrition). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website of the University at muhs.ac.in. In order to check the result candidates shall have to download the result file available in .pdf format and check the result with their roll number or name.



Immediately after downloading the result, candidates should check their roll number and name. Errors, if any can be taken to the notice of the University. Candidates will get official documents and certificates in support of the exam result from the University.



How to check MUHS PG CET result 2017?

Go to the official website of the University at muhs.ac.in

Click on the link Result of CET Examination for admission to the Post Graduate Courses viz MBA(HCA), MSc(Pharmaceutical Medicine), MPH(Nutrition) for A.Y. 2017-18

Download the result file

Check your result



Established in the year 1998, MUHS offers graduate and postgraduate courses in various subjects.



