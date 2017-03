MSIT 2017: Walk-In Entrance Starts On March 16; Apply Now

Walk-In Entrance starts on: 16th March 2017

Walk-In Entrance ends on: 20th May 2017

Last date for Submission of Application forms: 15th May 2017

GAT Entrance Examination Starts: 21st May 2017

Results of GAT: 1st June 2017

Counseling starts: 12th June 2017

Commencement of MSIT Main Program: 15th July 2017

Candidates admitted to Preparatory Course must report on 24th June 2017

MS in IT or Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT ) is a two year post graduate program in Computer Science started in 2001. MSIT is an innovative multi-university interdisciplinary PG program. "Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning" (CIHL) offers MSIT program. CIHL is formed by the Universities and in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Pittsburgh, USA. MSIT is currently offered at International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H), Hyderabad, School of IT, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), College of Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) and College of Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA).Admissions into MSIT program is based on an entrance test called GAT (Graduate Aptitude Test) conducted from 21st May, 2017 or Walk-in Entrance Tests conducted from 16th March to 20th May, 2017.The GAT test is Computer based Entrance Test conducted for the admission into MSIT Program.Walk-in is also GAT only but candidate can take at his convenient time and date. Walk-in entrance test can be taken maximum three times, but a time gap one week should be there between any two successive attempts. If the candidate attends both GAT and Walk-in test, best of the two will be considered for giving ranks, said a notification from the MSIT.The following are the important dates for the 2017 admissions: