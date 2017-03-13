MSIT 2017: Walk-In Entrance Starts On March 16; Apply Now

Admissions into MSIT program is based on an entrance test called GAT (Graduate Aptitude Test) conducted from 21st May, 2017 or Walk-in Entrance Tests conducted from 16th March to 20th May, 2017.
MSIT 2017: GAT
The GAT test is Computer based Entrance Test conducted for the admission into MSIT Program.
MSIT 2017: Walk-in
Walk-in is also GAT only but candidate can take at his convenient time and date. Walk-in entrance test can be taken maximum three times, but a time gap one week should be there between any two successive attempts. If the candidate attends both GAT and Walk-in test, best of the two will be considered for giving ranks, said a notification from the MSIT.
MSIT Admissions 2017: Important Dates
The following are the important dates for the 2017 admissions:
- Walk-In Entrance starts on: 16th March 2017
- Walk-In Entrance ends on: 20th May 2017
- Last date for Submission of Application forms: 15th May 2017
- GAT Entrance Examination Starts: 21st May 2017
- Results of GAT: 1st June 2017
- Counseling starts: 12th June 2017
- Commencement of MSIT Main Program: 15th July 2017
- Candidates admitted to Preparatory Course must report on 24th June 2017
