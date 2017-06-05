Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2017: Dates Not Confirmed Yet, Official According to a Maharashtra Board official, the board has not decided the results declaration date of SSC 2017 exams yet.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2017: Dates Not Confirmed Yet, Official New Delhi: According to a Maharashtra Board official, the board has not decided the results declaration date of SSC 2017 exams yet. Krishna Kumar Patil, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has told NDTV that the reports on the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results declaration dates are 'mere rumours' and the board will decide the dates after a review meeting, which is expected to be convened soon. The board declared the



In SSC results, the board is getting ready to release the results of more than 17 lakh candidates, said Mr. Patil.



The board will declare the SSC results on mahresult.nic.in.



In HSC results, which was declared last week, highest number of candidates have qualified in Konkan division. While the highest pass percentage of students, division wise, is 95.20, Kolhapur stands second with 91.40 qualified students. The overall pass percentage of female candidates is 93.05 and it is 86.65 for male candidates.



Maharashtra board announced the HSC result for a total of 1429478 students. 1431365 students had registered for the examination. 15121 girls have cleared the examination in Konkan division. A total of 636489 girls had appeared for the exam and 592256 have cleared it.



Maharashtra Board



The board was established on January 1966 as per, Maharashtra State Secondary Education Boards Act 1965. The board was renamed as Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education in an act passed in the Year 1976.





