Maharashtra Board Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result Expected By August 31 The Maharashtra Board is expected to release the class 10 supplementary exam result by the end of August 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MSBSHSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result Expected By August 31 New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the result for class 12 Supplementary exam on August 21, 2017. Now students are eagerly awaiting the Secondary or class 10 supplementary exam result. As per a source NDTV spoke to, the board is working furtively to release the class 10 board supplementary result within the month. It can be expected then that the result for class 10 students will be released by the end of August. The Supplementary exam was conducted in July 2017. The board had released the result for regular board exam for class 10 students on June 13, 2017.



A total of 1650499 students had registered for the board exam this year and 1644016 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was 88.74% this year.



The Supplementary exam was conducted for candidates who failed to qualify the exam. The supplementary result will be released on the results portal of the Maharashtra government. Students would need their examination roll number to access their result.



So far the supplementary and compartment result of many state boards has already been declared. CBSE has also declared the compartment result for class 12 and class 10 students already.



