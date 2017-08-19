MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Supplementary Result 2017: Know Date And Other Details Here MSBSHSE will declare the results of HSC or Class 12 Supplementary examination conducted On July this year on August 21.

MSBSHSE will declare the results of HSC or Class 12 Supplementary examination conducted On July this year on August 21. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, said in a latest notification that the results will be released on the coming Monday. The MSBSHSE board or Maharashtra board will declare the class 12 supplementary exam result on the official results website of the board, maharesult.nic.in. Earlier, an official from the Maharashtra Board had told NDTV that the results of supplementary examination will be released in the last week of August, but, according to the latest notification, the results will be out before that.The Maharashtra board is yet to announce the date for the results of the supplementary examination conducted for SSC or class 10 in this July.The Maharashtra Board had published the regular SSC and HSC results 2017 on 13 June and 30 May, respectively at mahresult.nic.in.The Maharashtra Board Class 12 or HSC supplementary results will be published on maharesult.nic.in.The results will be published on August 21, 2017 at 2.00 pm.The candidates who are searching for the results may follow these steps to check the results:Step one: Go to official results portal of MSBSHSE www.mahresult.nic.inStep two: Click on the HSC supplementary result 2017 link given there on the homepage.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Click submit and see your results.The updated mark sheet will be made available at the respective schools shortly after the supplementary result declaration.Click here for more Education News