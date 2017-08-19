MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Supplementary Result 2017: Know Date And Other Details Here

The Maharashtra board is yet to announce the date for the results of the supplementary examination conducted for SSC or class 10 in this July.
The Maharashtra Board had published the regular SSC and HSC results 2017 on 13 June and 30 May, respectively at mahresult.nic.in.
MSBSHSE class 12 or HSC supplementary exam result 2017: Where to check, when to check
The Maharashtra Board Class 12 or HSC supplementary results will be published on maharesult.nic.in.
The results will be published on August 21, 2017 at 2.00 pm.
MSBSHSE class 12 or HSC supplementary exam result 2017: How to check
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Supplementary Result 2017 @ maharesult.nic.in
The candidates who are searching for the results may follow these steps to check the results:
Step one: Go to official results portal of MSBSHSE www.mahresult.nic.in
Step two: Click on the HSC supplementary result 2017 link given there on the homepage.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Click submit and see your results.
The updated mark sheet will be made available at the respective schools shortly after the supplementary result declaration.
