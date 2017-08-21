Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Supplementary Result 2017 Announced; Check At Mahresult.nic.in

Students who had been waiting for the supplementary results can check their result by following the steps given below:
MSBSHSE HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2017 Announced
Step one: Go to official results portal of MSBSHSE: www.mahresult.nic.in
Step two: Click on the HSC supplementary result 2017 link given there on the homepage.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Click submit and see your results.
The updated exam marks sheet will be available for students to collect in their respective junior colleges on August 24, post 3 pm. Students who wish to apply for revaluation of marks will have to do so from August 22 to 31 at the divisional board office. Such students will have to attach a photocopy of their online marks sheet with their application. Students who wish to obtain the photocopies of their answer-sheets, can apply from August 22 to September 11 with a copy of their online marks sheets.
