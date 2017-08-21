Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Supplementary Result 2017 Announced; Check At Mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) has released the result for Supplementary Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination (class 12) which was conducted in July 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT MSBSHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2017 Announced @Mahresult.nic.in New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) has released the result for Supplementary Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination (class 12) which was conducted in July 2017. The supplementary examination was conducted for students who failed to qualify in the board exams which were conducted in March and the result for which was released May 30, 2017. The board had said that the result would be declared by the end of August but the results have been released earlier. The result can be viewed on the official website.



Students who had been waiting for the supplementary results can check their result by following the steps given below:





Step one: Go to official results portal of MSBSHSE: www.mahresult.nic.in

Step two: Click on the HSC supplementary result 2017 link given there on the homepage.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Click submit and see your results.



The updated exam marks sheet will be available for students to collect in their respective junior colleges on August 24, post 3 pm. Students who wish to apply for revaluation of marks will have to do so from August 22 to 31 at the divisional board office. Such students will have to attach a photocopy of their online marks sheet with their application. Students who wish to obtain the photocopies of their answer-sheets, can apply from August 22 to September 11 with a copy of their online marks sheets.



