MPBSE Supplementary Result 2017: 10th Class Results Expected Soon @ Mpbse.nic.in

When contacted earlier about the MPBSE class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results, an official from MPBSE had confirmed to NDTV that the results of both class 10 and class 12 exams would be released before August 20.
MPBSE declared the following results on Saturdday:
12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017
HSSC (Class12th ) Supplementary Result - 2017
MPBSE Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exam 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates who are searching for MPBSE 10th class July supplementary results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), mpbse.nic.in.
Step Two: Click on the results link from the homepage
Step Three: Click on the Class 10 th supplementary results link
Step Four: Enter your examination roll number and click submit
Step Five: Check your results
In the regular results declared on last May, girls outshone boys in terms of passing percentage in both standard 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the MPBSE.
