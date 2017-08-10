MPBSE Supplementary Result 2017: 10th Class Results Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in

An official had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the Class 10 supplementary results will be published before August 201.
The students may follow these steps to check the MPBSE class 10 supplementary results
MPBSE Supplementary Result 2017: How to check Class 10 results
Step one: Go to MPBSE Official website: www.mpbse.nic.in
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: Click on HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Result 2017 link.
Step four: Enter your roll number.
Step five: Click on submit and view your supplementary result.
MPBSE had declared the results for Class 10 in May 2017. Devprakash Manjhi had topped the class 10 state board exam in Madhya Pradesh by securing 587 marks out of 600. The second rank was jointly held by Anchal Sangitra and Jayant Patel who had scored 585 marks. While 795074 candidates had appeared for the SSLC exam, 395994 students had cleared it.
Class 12 exam result of MP Board was announced in May 2017, as well. While in Arts and Commerce the top three ranks had been secured by girls, in science stream the topper's score was 485 marks out of 500.
