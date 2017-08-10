MPBSE Supplementary Result 2017: 10th Class Results Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared MPBSE 10th class or secondary school supplementary examination results on the official website today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MPBSE Supplementary Result 2017: 10th Class Results Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in New Delhi: Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared MPBSE 10th class or secondary school supplementary examination results on the official website today. High School Certificate (HSC) or class 10 supplementary examination was held on July this year. The board had earlier released the regular results of board exams -both class 10 and class 12 on May 12. The students who are searching for MPBSE class 10 supplementary results may logon to the official website mpbse.nic.in and check their results. The MPBSE board declared the



An official had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the

MPBSE Supplementary Result 2017: How to check Class 10 results

The students may follow these steps to check the MPBSE class 10 supplementary results

Step one: Go to MPBSE Official website: www.mpbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Result 2017 link.

Step four: Enter your roll number.

Step five: Click on submit and view your supplementary result.



MPBSE had declared the results for Class 10 in May 2017. Devprakash Manjhi had topped the class 10 state board exam in Madhya Pradesh by securing 587 marks out of 600. The second rank was jointly held by Anchal Sangitra and Jayant Patel who had scored 585 marks. While 795074 candidates had appeared for the SSLC exam, 395994 students had cleared it.



Class 12 exam result of MP Board was announced in May 2017, as well. While in Arts and Commerce the top three ranks had been secured by girls, in science stream the topper's score was 485 marks out of 500.



