mpbse hsc class 10th results to be out tomorrow

MPBSE HSC (Class 10th) Examination results 2017 will be declared on 12/05/2017 at 10:30 AM

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 11, 2017 19:15 IST
New Delhi:  Madhya Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10 results tomorrow in the official website. An official told NDTV that the board is getting ready to publish the results by tomorrow morning, by 10: 30 am in the official website. MPBSE Board said that, the board will also release the class 12th results tomorrow itself in the official website. According to reports, more than 7 lakh students attended the exam which was held in March this year.

Last year, the MPBSE class 10 results were released on May 16. 

In another development, the official results hosting website of MPBSE, has also in a new update said that the HSC results will be hosted tomorrow: "HSC (Class 10th) Examination results 2017 will be declared on 12/05/2017 at 10:30 AM".

MPBSE Class 10th Results: How To Check your results
The students who are waiting to check the MPBSE class 10 results can follow these steps:

Step One: Go to the official results website of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in
Step Two: Click on Class 10 results link given there
Step Three: Enter your exam registration details
Step Four: Enter and see your results

Apart from the website mentioned above, the results will also be given in other official websites like, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. The results will also be available in alternate website like, examresults.net.

The students can follow these steps to check their MPBSE Class 12 results. The will also release the class 12 release tomorrow in the official website.

