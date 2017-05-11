MPBSE 12th Class HSSC, Vocational Results To Be Out Tomorrow

MPBSE HSSC (Class 12th) and HSSC Vocational Examination results 2017 will be declared on 12/05/2017 at 10:30 AM

New Delh:  Madhya Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 12 (HSSC and Vocational) results tomorrow in the official website. An official told NDTV that the board is getting ready to publish the HSSC results by tomorrow morning, by 10: 30 am in the official website. MPBSE Board said that, the board will also release the class 10th results tomorrow itself in the official website. A total of 20 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams this year, reported IE.

Last year, the MPBSE class 12 results were released on May 12. 

In another development, the official results hosting website of MPBSE, has also in a new update said that the HSSC and HSSC Vocational results will be hosted tomorrow: "HSSC (Class 12th) Examination 2017 will be declared on 12/05/2017 at 10:30 AM"

HSSC Vocational (Class 12th) Examination results 2017 will also be declared on 12/05/2017 at 10:30 AM.

MPBSE Class 12th Results: How To Check your results

The students who are waiting to check the MPBSE class 12 (HSSC and Vocational) results can follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official results website of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in
Step Two: Click on Class 12 HSSC/Vocational results link given there
Step Three: Enter your exam registration details
Step Four: Enter and see your results

Apart from the website mentioned above, the results will also be given in other official websites like, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. The results will also be available in alternate website like, examresults.net.

The students can follow these steps to check their MPBSE Class 10 results. The will also release the class 10 release tomorrow in the official website.

