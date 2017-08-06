MPBSE Supplementary Results 2017: 12th Class Results Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the HSSC supplementary examination results July 2017 on the official website of the board.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MPBSE 12th Class HSSC Supplementary Exam 2017: Results Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the 12th class HSSC supplementary examination results July 2017 on the official website of the board. The MPBSE board has also declared the 12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017 on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) supplementary examination was held on July this year. The board had earlier released the Class 12 regular results on May 12 along with the class 10 results. The MPBSE class 10 supplementary results are yet to be announced.



When contacted earlier, an official from MPBSE had confirmed to NDTV that the



MPBSE declared the following results yesterday:



12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017

HSSC (Class12th ) Supplementary Result - 2017

MPBSE Class 12 HSSC Supplementary Exam 2017 Results: How to check

The candidates who are searching for MPBSE 12th class July supplementary results may follow these steps to check their results:

MPBSE 12th Class HSSC Supplementary Exam 2017: Results Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in



Step One: Go to the official website of Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), mpbse.nic.in.

Step Two: Click on the results link from the homepage

Step Three: Click on any of the following results you are checking for:



12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017

HSSC (Class12th ) Supplementary Result - 2017



Step Four: Enter your examination roll number and click submit

Step Five: Check your results



In the regular results declared on last May, girls outshone boys in terms of passing percentage in both standard 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the MPBSE.



According to PTI, Devprakash Manjhi from Dabra topped the merit list of std 10th by scoring 587 out of 600 marks, while Sanyam Jain of Tikamgarh topped std 12th exam by scoring 485 out of 500 then.



As much as 72.38 per cent of girls cleared the std 12th exam, against 64.16 per cent boys. Overall passing percentage was 67.87 percent, reported PTI.





Click here for more





Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the 12th class HSSC supplementary examination results July 2017 on the official website of the board. The MPBSE board has also declared the 12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017 on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) supplementary examination was held on July this year. The board had earlier released the Class 12 regular results on May 12 along with the class 10 results. The MPBSE class 10 supplementary results are yet to be announced.When contacted earlier, an official from MPBSE had confirmed to NDTV that the supplementary results of both class 10 and class 12 exams would be released before August 20.MPBSE declared the following results yesterday:12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017HSSC (Class12th ) Supplementary Result - 2017The candidates who are searching for MPBSE 12th class July supplementary results may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to the official website of Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), mpbse.nic.in.Step Two: Click on the results link from the homepageStep Three: Click on any of the following results you are checking for:12th Class Vocational Exam Chance- II Result - 2017HSSC (Class12th ) Supplementary Result - 2017Step Four: Enter your examination roll number and click submitStep Five: Check your resultsIn the regular results declared on last May, girls outshone boys in terms of passing percentage in both standard 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the MPBSE.According to PTI, Devprakash Manjhi from Dabra topped the merit list of std 10th by scoring 587 out of 600 marks, while Sanyam Jain of Tikamgarh topped std 12th exam by scoring 485 out of 500 then.As much as 72.38 per cent of girls cleared the std 12th exam, against 64.16 per cent boys. Overall passing percentage was 67.87 percent, reported PTI.Click here for more Education News