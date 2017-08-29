MP Board MASHIM Extends Last Date To Fill Class 10, 12 Examination Form To August 31 The last date to submit examination form for class 10 and class 12 students enrolled at government and private schools affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Shiksha Mandal (MASHIM) has been extended. Now, students who are due to appear for board exams next year will be able to submit examination form till August 31.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MASHIM Last Date To Fill Class 10, 12 Exam Form Extended To August 31 New Delhi: The last date to submit examination form for class 10 and class 12 students enrolled at government and private schools affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Shiksha Mandal (MASHIM) has been extended. Now, students who are due to appear for board exams next year will be able to submit examination form till August 31. The examination forms are available online on the MASHIm official website (mpbse.mponline.gov.in). Earlier the last date to submit examination form online was August 12.



Students who fail to submit the forms on time, that is by August 31, will still be given a chance to submit the form with late fine. The candidates will get a chance to submit the exam form with late fee Rs. 2000 from September 1 to September 30.



For those who miss this deadline, the last option is to fill the examination form till December 31 with late fee of Rs. 5000.



In the last academic year, about 20,00,000 students of class 10 and class 12 had submitted their examination form in the online mode. The board said that switching to the online mode has reduced the number of mistakes and because of that board could release the result for board exams in the second week of May, 2017.



Click here for more



The last date to submit examination form for class 10 and class 12 students enrolled at government and private schools affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Shiksha Mandal (MASHIM) has been extended. Now, students who are due to appear for board exams next year will be able to submit examination form till August 31. The examination forms are available online on the MASHIm official website (mpbse.mponline.gov.in). Earlier the last date to submit examination form online was August 12.Students who fail to submit the forms on time, that is by August 31, will still be given a chance to submit the form with late fine. The candidates will get a chance to submit the exam form with late fee Rs. 2000 from September 1 to September 30.For those who miss this deadline, the last option is to fill the examination form till December 31 with late fee of Rs. 5000.In the last academic year, about 20,00,000 students of class 10 and class 12 had submitted their examination form in the online mode. The board said that switching to the online mode has reduced the number of mistakes and because of that board could release the result for board exams in the second week of May, 2017.Click here for more Education News