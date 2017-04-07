More Than 600 Colleges Impart UG, PG AYUSH Programmes: Minister

New Delhi: The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik today informed Lok Sabha that more than 600 colleges imparting medical education at Under-graduate and/or Post-graduate levels in AYUSH in the country.
There are 341 Ayurveda, 19 Naturopathy & Yoga, 52 Unani, 10 Siddha and 204 Homoeopathy colleges conduct medical education at Under-graduate and/or Post-graduate levels in AYUSH in the country, said the minister.
He also said that, research in the form of Post-graduate thesis work is undertaken by PG scholars in 135 Ayurveda, 14 Unani, 03 Siddha and 52 Homoeopathy colleges, which are imparting medical education at Post-graduate level.
This information was given by the Minister in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
In another statement, Mr. Naik also said that there are 9 universities offering Higher education in Yoga; and 2 universities offering higher education in 'Yoga and Naturopathy' in the country".
