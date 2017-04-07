More Than 600 Colleges Impart UG, PG AYUSH Programmes: Minister

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 07, 2017 20:42 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
More Than 600 Colleges Impart UG, PG AYUSH Programmes: Minister

More Than 600 Colleges Impart UG, PG AYUSH Programmes: Minister (File Photo)

New Delhi:  The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik today informed Lok Sabha that more than 600 colleges imparting medical education at Under-graduate and/or Post-graduate levels in AYUSH in the country. 

There are 341 Ayurveda, 19 Naturopathy & Yoga, 52 Unani, 10 Siddha and 204 Homoeopathy colleges conduct medical education at Under-graduate and/or Post-graduate levels in AYUSH in the country, said the minister.

He also said that, research in the form of Post-graduate thesis work is undertaken by PG scholars in 135 Ayurveda, 14 Unani, 03 Siddha and 52 Homoeopathy colleges, which are imparting medical education at Post-graduate level. 

This information was given by the Minister in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

In another statement, Mr. Naik also said that there are 9 universities offering Higher education in Yoga; and 2 universities offering higher education in 'Yoga and Naturopathy' in the country".

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READChina Has Substantially Mishandled Relationship With Modi
Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSHShripad Yesso NaikAYUSH CoursesAYUSH ProgrammesUnani CourseshomeopathyYoga education

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanJio Summer Surprise OfferMirza JuulietMukti Bhawan

................................ Advertisement ................................