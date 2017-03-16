More Than 2 Lakh Children With Special Needs Enrolled In Secondary Schools, Says Union Minister

According to Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2015-16, 1.65 lakh children with learning disabilities are enrolled at primary schools under the Central Government Sponsored Scheme of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Also under the Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage, 2.37 lakh special needs children are enrolled at secondary and senior secondary level. Out of these 2.37 lakh children, 14918 children have learning disabilities. This information was relayed by Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha to a question raised in Rajya Sabha.



He also informed that as part of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, parental cunselling programs are conducted regularly for parents of children with special needs including those with learning disabilities. The resource person who are engaged at the Block Resource Centres exclusively for the children with special needs, also conduct home visits and provide necessary counselling to parents. States like Kerala and Odisha also run exclusive programs for parents of children with special needs.



As part of the SSA scehem, the government has engaged 18174 specially qualified resource persons who would cater specifically to children with special needs. These resource persons provide remedial education to children with specific learning disabilities. Also 70281 general teachers were also given training on aspects of learning disabilities during the period 2015-16.



The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan also promotes inclusion of special needs children in neighbourhood schools through various measures such as early identification, educational placement, provision of aids and appliances and other resource support services, teacher training, parental training, community mobilisation, curricular adaptations, removal of architectural barriers, as well as residential, non-residential or even home based education, as per their specific requirements.



The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has also come up with sample materials on how to adapt curricular material for special needs children. The handbook by NCERT is available for primary and upper primary level teachers. This handbook deals with all kinds of learning disabilities and has been distributed among teachers in all the States and Union Territories.



