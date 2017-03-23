More Students Registered Under JNU Professors For PhD Than Mandated By UGC, Says Prakash Javadekar

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT More Students Registered With JNU Professors For PhD Than Mandated By UGC New Delhi: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar today said that the number of research scholars per professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was 20-25 instead of 8 which was the mandated norm for universities by University Grants Commission (UGC). Javadekar's statement came in response to concerns raised by Rajya Sabha members about the status of research including PhDs being done in the country. Pointing out the issue of research undertaken in the country, the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that the UGC guidelines has proved to be counter-productive. He also said that the government had removed the system of providing deprivation points to the weaker sections in JNU.



Pointing out that a court had ruled that JNU should follow UGC norms, Javadekar said that UGC has mandated that one professor can guide 8 research scholars, an associate professor can guide 6 scholars, and an assistant professor can guide 4 research scholars. He said that the number of research scholars registered with a professor for PhD was a lot lesser in other countries but in India the number was high because the country needed more PhDs.



According to Press Trust of India, Javadekar said that there have been reports of instances in JNU where one professor was guiding almost 20-25 students. He also assured the Rajya Members that the numner of PhDs in JNU will not come down. He said that as the teaching vacancies are filled, the number of research scholars being guided will also increase.



Read: Massive Seat Cut In JNU MPhil and PhD Admission For 2017-18 Academic Session



Earlier the members of Rajya Sabha had raised concern over the decreasing number of PhDs in the country, to which the Minsiter of State for HRD mahendra Nath had said that the number had decreased from 23,861 in 2013-14 to 21,830 in 2014-15 only and increased to 24,171 in 2015-16.



The members had also expressed concern over delay in grant of fellowship and scholarship amount to students, to which Pandey replied that the government had addressed a majority of grievances submitted through a UGC portal.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



Click here for more



Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar today said that the number of research scholars per professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was 20-25 instead of 8 which was the mandated norm for universities by University Grants Commission (UGC). Javadekar's statement came in response to concerns raised by Rajya Sabha members about the status of research including PhDs being done in the country. Pointing out the issue of research undertaken in the country, the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that the UGC guidelines has proved to be counter-productive. He also said that the government had removed the system of providing deprivation points to the weaker sections in JNU.Pointing out that a court had ruled that JNU should follow UGC norms, Javadekar said that UGC has mandated that one professor can guide 8 research scholars, an associate professor can guide 6 scholars, and an assistant professor can guide 4 research scholars. He said that the number of research scholars registered with a professor for PhD was a lot lesser in other countries but in India the number was high because the country needed more PhDs.According to Press Trust of India, Javadekar said that there have been reports of instances in JNU where one professor was guiding almost 20-25 students. He also assured the Rajya Members that the numner of PhDs in JNU will not come down. He said that as the teaching vacancies are filled, the number of research scholars being guided will also increase.Earlier the members of Rajya Sabha had raised concern over the decreasing number of PhDs in the country, to which the Minsiter of State for HRD mahendra Nath had said that the number had decreased from 23,861 in 2013-14 to 21,830 in 2014-15 only and increased to 24,171 in 2015-16.The members had also expressed concern over delay in grant of fellowship and scholarship amount to students, to which Pandey replied that the government had addressed a majority of grievances submitted through a UGC portal.(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)Click here for more Education News