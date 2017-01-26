'Model Government School': Delhi Tableau Back In Republic Day Parade After 3 Years

New Delhi: Delhi's "model government school" was the theme of the tableau of the national capital that made a comeback in the Republic Day parade after three years. Delhi's tableau had last participated in the 2013 Republic Day parade wherein it had portrayed the city's diverse culture owing to its inhabitants from different backgrounds and regions and its status as the country's hub for performing and fine arts. Its tableau had failed to make the cut for the Republic Day parade in the last three years. This year's Delhi tableau on "Model Government School" portrayed the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken in the education sector.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who attended the 68th Republic Day programmme at Rajpath, also tweeted a selfie with the city's tableau. Delhi government's education initiatives like model school project, parent-teachers training programme, mega parent-teacher meetings and skill development centres were highlighted in the tableau. Besides, Jantar Mantar, an equinoctial sundial in city, also featured in Delhi tableau.
The parade saw participation of 23 tableaux, the same as last year, of which 17 were from states and Union Territories. Besides, six tableaux from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Party Alleviation, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research were also part of the parade.
