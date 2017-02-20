MLCU December - January Exams Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: The Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MLCU) Bhopal has released the results of the exams which were conducted during December 2016-January 2017. The results of the exams can be accessed from the official website of MLCU. The candidates can go the official website of the university and check their results.
Because of the heavy rush during the early hours of the results release of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, the server may not respond to your request, so, this is advised to the candidates to have patience while checking the results.
Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Exam Results: How to Check
Step One: Go to the official website of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, http://www.mcnujc.ac.in/
Step Two: Click on results link in the latest updates
Step Three: Click on click here option given in the next page
Step Four: Chose from the categories given in the next page;
MEDIA COURSE
COMPUTER COURSE
EVENING COURSE
Step Five: Choose exam name, enter roll number and enter study centre code.
NOTE: Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University Of Journalism And Communication said that, the university is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on the Net. The results published on the net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets will be issued by the University separately.
