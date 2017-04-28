Mizoram MBSE HSLC Results Expected To Be Declared Soon

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mizoram MBSE HSLC Results Expected To Be Declared Soon New Delhi: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) may declared the Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) on today, reported The Hindu. The board has not released the results so far in the official results website of MBSE. The students are advised to check the official website of MBSE for the class 10 results. An update in the official website on the HSLC Examination Results 2017 has said that, as of yet, declaration schedule is not fixed.



"We will update this page as soon as the date / time is decided.However, In 2016, MBSE announced HSLC Examination Results 2016 result on 28/04/2016. Please check back this page often for 2017 results", said the official website.



The MBSE board has conducted the new course HSLC exam from Marc 2 to March 24 while the old course steam exams were held from March 20 to March 30.



Mizoram Board MBSE HSLC Results: How To Check The Results



Students who are searching for Mizoram Board MBSE HSLC results can follow these steps:

Go to the official website of Mizoram Board

Click on the "Results" section in the home page

Enter your details in the next page open

See your results after submitting the credentials



