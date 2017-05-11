Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result Expected Today At Mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is expected to release the result for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination or class 12 state board exam results today. The result will be hosted on indiaresults.com and students would need their exam roll number to check their result. The result will be declared for all streams. Students who have appeared for the exam can also register in advance to get the result on their email id and phone number once the result is declared.To register in advance you would need to go to the MBSE official website, that is. Mbse.edu.in. On the website, click on the results tab and you will be redirected to India Results page hosting the MBSE HSSLC result. Here you can register by providing your exam roll number, stream, email address and mobile number.The board has already declared the HSLC or class 10 board results on May 2, 2017.The board has not yet confirmed the time when MBSE HSSLC result will be declared today but according to the host website, the result is due today at any time.Students waiting for the result to be declared online, must know that the result published online is only for reference and the marks mentioned on your physical mark sheet only will be considered final. Original mark sheet will be available at schools shortly after result declaration.