Minister Nitin Gadkari Wishes International Maritime Institute On Completing 25 Years

The International Maritime Institute, or IMI in Greater Noida, which is north India's first private pre-sea maritime training institute, completed its twenty fifth year this month. To celebrate the milestone, the institute organised a seminar at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi followed by an alumni meet at Kota House in central Delhi.BJP lawmaker Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest for the seminar, whose theme was "Maritime Training - The Road Ahead". Mr Shekhawat outlined various initiatives taken by the government to boost India's maritime sector. He also carried a message from Nitin Gadkari - the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Shipping - which spoke about Prime Minister Modi's Skill India initiative. A senior official from IMI said that the institute's vision and outlook towards teaching and training has always been comparable to, and in line with the PM's 'Skill India' initiative.Mr Shekhawat also spoke about the government's ambitious Sagarmala project. The government, in December 2016, said it will try to implement projects worth over Rs. 5 lakh crore under the ambitious Sagarmala initiative before completion of its tenure in May 2019. Of the Rs. 12 lakh crore being planned for investment under the ambitious programme, the government plans to spend around Rs. 8 lakh crore for industrial clusters while the remaining Rs. 4 lakh crore will go to port rail and port road connectivity, mechanisation and modernisation of ports.The Sagarmala programme aims to promote port-led development in the country by harnessing India's 7,500-km long coastline, and 14,500-km of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes. Under the program, the Indian coastline will be developed as Coastal Economic Regions or CERs.Wishing the International Maritime Institute on its silver jubilee, Mr Gadkari, in a written message said, "the institution should continue its efforts to provide maritime training with latest innovations to students by updating the syllabus with fast-changing technology and equipment. Also, it is essential to teach new management and maintenance techniques to ignite the students with the mission to sail, serve and enhance the prestige of the Indian seafarer"IMI, which is certified as an "A1 outstanding" institute by classification society Indian Register of Shipping, began its voyage in 1992 at a rented farm house in Vasant Kunj, with a small batch of 16 cadets for a nautical course. IMI is the brainchild of its 12 founding fathers who envisioned this institute. The Institute steadily grew in strength and the tally of students kept growing. In 1996, the Institute acquired land at Knowledge Park 1, Greater Noida and commenced construction of its facility in 1997. Then in 1998, the functions of the Institute shifted to its owned campus at Greater Noida. The expansion of facilities continued, through 1999 with the classrooms and hostels ready in campus No. 1, which was used for both nautical and engineering training. The ship-in-campus was inaugurated in March 2009. Till date, in North India, this facility of ship-in-campus is available only at IMI. Simultaneously another plot was acquired in Knowledge Park 3, Greater Noida and the nautical department shifted therein in February 2010. The total tally of students undertaking among, B.Tech, Graduate Marine Engineering and D.N.S courses at the Institute now stands at 380 per year which is as per approval by Directorate General of Shipping, India.Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk Lines, Pacific International Lines, Dockendale Ship Management and Dariya Ship Management are some of the companies that have actively participated in campus placements at the International Maritime Institute, which holds a record of 100 per cent placements for all its nautical cadets.