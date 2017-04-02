Mid-Day Meals From Cenralised Kitchen In Odisha

In a move to deliver hygienic food to school students, district education officials from Koraput, Odisha will serve mid-day meal from a centralised kitchen now. A total of 11,320 students of 154 primary and upper primary schools from Koraput district, which is located along the Eastern Ghats will be provided mid-day meals from a centralised kitchen, officials told PTI.The official also told PTI that preparing mid-day meal at a high-tech centralized kitchen will reduce the burden on teachers who are assigned to monitor the meal."There were numerous instances of academic activities taking a beating at schools with teachers getting overloaded in monitoring midday meal. Now throuh this system we are hopeful that teachers will concentrate more on teaching," said Markat Keshari Roy, District Education Officer of Koraput, reported Press Trust of India.He also told PTI that, having a centralized kitchen will help the officers to check the quality of food frequently.The centralised kitchen has been installed at Rondapalli under Jeypore block and it will supply food to primary and upper primary schools located in Jeypore, Koraput and Sunabeda municipal areas and Kotpad NAC from Monday.(With Inputs from PTI)