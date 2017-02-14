MHT CET 2017 Notification Out; Apply Now For BE, B Tech And B Pharm

MHT CET 2017: Important Dates
- Online registration and Confirmation of Application Form on website: From 14 February to 23 March
- Online registration on and Confirmation of Application Form on website: From 24 March to 30 March
- Issue of Admit Card (through candidate login): From 24 March to 11 April
- Date of MHT CET 2017: 11 May
- Declaration of the result: On or before 4 June, 2017
MHT CET 2017: How To Apply
- Step One: Visit official website Directorate of Technical Education, http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mhtcet2017
- Step Two: Click on "MHT-CET 2017" link given in the Degree Programmes part on the extreme right side of the homepage
- Step Three: Click on the "Apply Online" from the important links on the right side of the next page open
- Step Four: Click on the "Apply Now" link given in the bottom of the next page after reading the instructions given in the page
- Step Five: Register yourself with the details & Confirm the Online Application Form through candidate login
Note: Applications sent by Post/Courier etc., will be rejected and no communication in this regard will be made, said the notification from the Government of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.
Candidates are not supposed to submit any original documents during the registration or the application time.
