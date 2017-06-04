MHT CET 2017 Results, Score Cards: Website Is Back, Check Now @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra's website, Dtemaharashtra.gov.in, which hosts MHT CET results 2017 is available now. The results and the score cards of MHT CET 2017 available in the official website.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT MHT CET 2017 Results, Score Cards: Website Is Back, Check Now @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in New Delhi: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra's website, Dtemaharashtra.gov.in, which hosts MHT CET results 2017 is back now. The results and the score cards of MHT CET 2017 are available in the official website. The MHT CET website was earlier crashed due to the heavy volume of the users logging into the system. DTE declared the results for the state Common Entrance Test (MH CET or MHT CET) 2017 yesterday. The students may now check their MH CET 2017 results from the official website of DTE, Maharashtra.



The official website earlier notified that the results would be released on June 4, 2017, however, it released the results a day prior to that. DTE Maharashtra conducted the MHT CET 017 on May 11. MH CET entrance test is conducted for the admission into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state.



MH CET Results 2017: How To Check



The website of MHT CET is back in the official website of DTE. Applicants who are searching for the results and scorecards may follow these steps to check the MH CET Results:

MH CET Results 2017 Declared, Check Now At Dtemaharashtra.gov.in



Step One: Go to the official website for DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in



Step Two: Click on the link "Check MHT-CET 2017 Result"



Step Three: Enter your registration details (Application number and date of birth) and the security key in the next page open



Step Four: Submit and see your results



Or



The students may visit this website: mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and follow the steps from three.



Click here for more



Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra's website, Dtemaharashtra.gov.in, which hostsis back now. The results and the score cards of MHT CET 2017 are available in the official website. The MHT CET website was earlier crashed due to the heavy volume of the users logging into the system. DTE declared the results for the state Common Entrance Test (MH CET or MHT CET) 2017 yesterday. The students may now check their MH CET 2017 results from the official website of DTE, Maharashtra.The official website earlier notified that the results would be released on June 4, 2017, however, it released the results a day prior to that. DTE Maharashtra conducted the MHT CET 017 on May 11. MH CET entrance test is conducted for the admission into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state.The website of MHT CET is back in the official website of DTE. Applicants who are searching for the results and scorecards may follow these steps to check the MH CET Results:Step One: Go to the official website for DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.inStep Two: Click on the link "Check MHT-CET 2017 Result"Step Three: Enter your registration details (Application number and date of birth) and the security key in the next page openStep Four: Submit and see your resultsOrThe students may visit this website: mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and follow the steps from three.Click here for more Education News