MHT CET 2017 Results, Score Cards: Website Is Back, Check Now @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The official website earlier notified that the results would be released on June 4, 2017, however, it released the results a day prior to that. DTE Maharashtra conducted the MHT CET 017 on May 11. MH CET entrance test is conducted for the admission into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state.
MH CET Results 2017: How To Check
The website of MHT CET is back in the official website of DTE. Applicants who are searching for the results and scorecards may follow these steps to check the MH CET Results:
MH CET Results 2017 Declared, Check Now At Dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step One: Go to the official website for DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the link "Check MHT-CET 2017 Result"
Step Three: Enter your registration details (Application number and date of birth) and the security key in the next page open
Step Four: Submit and see your results
Or
The students may visit this website: mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and follow the steps from three.
