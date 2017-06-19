MHT CET 2017: Provisional Merit List For BE, BTech Announced; Check At Dtemaharashtra.gov.in Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the provisional merit status of qualified candidates for BE and B.Tech. courses. The merit list is available on the official website.

How to check MHT CET 2017 Provisional Merit List



Step one: go to DTE Maharashtra Official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Check Provisional Merit List' link under First Year BE/BTech Admission 2017-18.

Step three: Enter application id and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your merit status.



The final merit list will be published on the website on June 22. The final merit list will most probably be similar to the provisional merit list published today. The category-wise seats (Seat Matrix) for Common Allotment Process (CAP) will also be published the same day.



The Provisional Merit List will help a student get an idea about the college and course which they may get after final merit list announcement.



