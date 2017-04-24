MHT-CET 2017 Admit Card Released; Download Now From DTE Maharashtra Website

DTE Maharashtra Releases MHT-CET 2017 Admit Card

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for MHT-CET 2017. The admit cards would be available for download till May 11, 2017. The admit cards can be downloaded from DTE Maharashtra official website. MHT-CET 2017 will be conducted on May 11, 2017. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards before the exam date to avoid any server failure due to rush. To download the admit card you would need your application number and password created during the registration process.Step one: Go to DTE Maharashtra official website: http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/Step two: Click on the link provided for MHT-CET 2017 Admit Card download.Step three: Enter your application number generated at the time of registration for the exam and also enter your password. You would also need to enter the security key provided.Step four: Click on submit and your admit card would be displayed.After downloading the admit card, take a print out of the same. Keep the soft copy of your admit card safe as it will be needed during counseling session as well.Make sure that you download the admit card way ahead of the exam so that you have ample window to get any details corrected if wrong on the admit card.MHT-CET is being conducted for admission to first year of full time degree courses of technical education, i.e. Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Pharm. D. for the academic session 2017-18.The exam will be conducted in a single-day window in 36 different cities in Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted between 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.