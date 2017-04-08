MHRD Invites Application For Italian Government Scholarship; Last Date May 10

Important Points for Candidates
- Candidates who have already been abroad for study/ training/ specialization either on scholarship or on their own for a period exceeding six months are eligible to apply only if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years after returning from abroad as on May 10, 2017.
- Candidates who are abroad cannot apply.
- The candidates selected for the scholarship program will be given a stipend of 900 Euro per month.
- Employed candidates must obtain "No Objection Certificate" from their employer. For Government servants, cadre clearance is a must.
Application Process
Candidates willing to apply for the scholarship will have to apply on the MHRD scholarship portal: http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/
Candidates are also required to apply on the Italian government website: http://www.esteri.it/mae/it/ministero/servizi/stranieri/opportunita/
Those who fail to apply on both the websites, will not be considered for the scholarship.
Candidates would need to upload documents on the MHRD website. Make sure that the size of a single document does not exceed 530kb.
Click here for more Education News