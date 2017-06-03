MH CET Results 2017 Declared, Check Now At Dtemaharashtra.gov.in
New Delhi:
Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has declared the results for the state Common Entrance Test (MH CET
) 2017 today. The students may check their results from the official website of DET Maharashtra. The official website earlier notified that the results would be released on June 4, 2017. DTE Maharashtra conducted the MH CET 017 on May 11. MH CET entrance test is conducted for the admission into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state.MH CET Results 2017: How To Check
Students may follow these steps to check the MH CET Results:
Step One: Go to the official website for DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the link for MHT CET 2017
Step Three: Enter your registration details (Application number and date of birth) and the security key
Step Four: Submit and see your resultsOr
The students may visit this website: mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and follow the steps from three.