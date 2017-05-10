MH CET Law 2017 Admit Card Released; Download Now From Dhepune.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra has released the admit cards for Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted for admission to 3 year LLB and 5 year LLB courses.

Education | Updated: May 10, 2017 12:56 IST
New Delhi:  The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra has released the admit cards for Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted for admission to 3 year LLB and 5 year LLB course in government, government-aided, and private law institute sin Maharashtra.  The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the Maharashtra Directorate of Higher Education by logging in the candidate's profile created at the time of registration for exam. The admit card was released yesterday and will be available for download till May 21, 2017. 

How to download MH CET Law (LLB) 2017 Admit Card?

Step one: Go to official website for the Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra,  http://www.dhepune.gov.in/. 

Step two: Click on the admit card download link for the exam you have applied for, i.e. in case of 3 year LLB program click on LLB- 3 Year CET 2017 Hall Ticket link and in case of 5 year LLB program click on LLB- 5 Year CET 2017 Hall Ticket link.

Step three: You will be redirected to admit card download page. Enter your registration number/ roll number, password/ date of birth and the captcha code provided correctly. Click on login.

Step four: Download and print your admit card. After downloading your admit card, check and verify the details mentioned. 

