MGKVP To Establish Technical Cell To Link Varsity And Students

MGKVP To Establish Technical Cell To Link Varsity And Students New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) in Varanasi will form a technical cell to establish a direct communication link between the university administration and its students. The technical cell would try to redress the grievances of the students in a speedy and effective manner. "At present we are planning to form a technical cell, which would work on establishing a direct link between the students and the university," Vice-Chancellor of MGKVP, Prithvish Nag told PTI.



Once the technical cell becomes fully operational, the students would be able to get most of the information on their smart phones itself and would not have to make rounds of the varsity, he said.



"The idea to devise such a technical cell, which would help to establish a direct link between the students and the university (including the faculty members), came after analysing that there are many students (from more than 300 colleges which come under the university), who reside in remote tribal areas, and find it difficult to frequently commute to the university from their place," Nag said.



The university had also designed revision lectures in different subjects for its students. These lectures are available on the website of the university, so that the students can come well prepared for the lecture, he said.



"The facility would continue, and to ensure that the system remains intact, the university has made a team of 31 teachers," the vice-chancellor said.



