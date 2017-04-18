Meritorious SC, ST Students Awarded With Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards

Meritorious Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students of Secondary and Senior School examination of year 2016 were awarded with "Dr. Ambedkar National Merit Awards" at a function here today, said a statement from Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, Vijay Sampla and Ramdas Athawale presented the Awards to the SC and ST students who have topped the 10th and 12th standards examination of year 2016.The awards have been distributed in two categories - in the first category, those SC & ST students who has excelled in the Secondary School Examination in the year 2016. As there is no female student in First, Second and Third rank, hence special awards have been announced to the highest scoring girl students to encourage the girl child education.In the second category of awards, the top graded SC & ST students of Senior Secondary School Examination 2016 have been awarded. Total Awardees in 10th Class and 12th Class are 79 & 105. The prize money of First Prize is Rs. 60,000/-, Second Prize is Rs. 50,000/- and Third Prize is Rs. 40,000/-.New printed version of 'Collected Works of Babasaheb Ambedkar (CWBA)' and a set of Audio CDs on CWBA were released on the occasion. The function was organized by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.Mr. Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and Chairman, Dr. Ambedkar Foundation stated that Education is a very powerful tool to which every student needs to have access.He called upon the students to dedicate themselves purely in their studies so that the society and the nation at large gets benefitted. He wished them grand success in their career ahead.Minister Vijay Sampla in his address said that Dr. Ambedkar played a very important role in the progress of Scheduled Castes and he was a symbol of knowledge. We should learn Art of Living from his life.Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Dr. Ambedkar taught us to live with pride and he is an inspiration for us. He believed that Education is very important for our progress. He opined that the students should not focus on getting jobs only but should start their own ventures and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has a scheme of Venture Capital Fund for SCs to help them.Addressing on the occasion, Krishan Pal Gurjar congratulated the meritorious students and said that they are the future of our country.