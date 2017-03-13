Mehbooba Mufti Inaugurates Kashmir Varsity's Sub-Office In Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today inaugurated the Jammu sub-office of Kashmir University here. The newly-constructed building has an academic block and a residential facility for students and faculty members. The building has been completed at a cost of Rs six crore and shall serve as classroom facility for contact classes of distance education, transit accommodation for staff, faculty and students, venue for outreach activities and other crucial meetings.
The project was started in March 2015. On the occasion, the Chief Minister went round various sections of the sub-office and was briefed about its functioning and activities by Vice-Chancellor Khursheed Iqbal Indrabi.
Mehbooba enquired about the pace of various academic initiatives and developmental projects at the university from the Vice-Chancellor.
She specifically sought the status of Nursing College being set up by the University.
Minister for Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari and Minister for PWD, Naeem Akhtar; Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, R D Sharma; Registrar, University of Kashmir, Mussadiq Amin Suhaf and other officers of the university and district administration were present on the occasion.
