Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2017 To Be Declared On 8 May At Mbose.in

New Delhi: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the HSSLC examination result on 8 May 2017. Students can check the result after 10.00 am. MBOSE, the exam conducting body will announce the result for science, commerce and vocational courses. The Board has stated this in an official notification released at mbose.in. Students can either check online at the official web portal or else through SMS.
How to check MBOSE HSSLC result online?
Go to the official website of the Board at mbose.in
Click on the 'result' link
Enter the login credentials asked for
Submit the details
Save a copy of the result
How to check MBOSE Result through SMS?
For Science Stream
MBOSE 12S <space> Roll Number send it to 56263
SMS MBOSE 12S <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750
For Commerce Stream
MBOSE 12C <space>Roll Number send it to 56263
SMS MBOSE 12C<space> Roll number Send it to 5676750
