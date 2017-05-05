Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2017 To Be Declared On 8 May At Mbose.in Meghalaya Board of School Education(MBOSE) will announce the HSSLC examination result on 8 May 2017. Students can check the result after 10.00 am. MBOSE, the exam conducting body will announce the result for science, commerce and vocational courses.

How to check MBOSE HSSLC result online?

Go to the official website of the Board at mbose.in

Click on the 'result' link

Enter the login credentials asked for

Submit the details

Save a copy of the result



How to check MBOSE Result through SMS?

For Science Stream

MBOSE 12S <space> Roll Number send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE 12S <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

For Commerce Stream

MBOSE 12C <space>Roll Number send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE 12C<space> Roll number Send it to 5676750



