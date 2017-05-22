Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSSLC Arts Results 2017 To Be Out Tomorrow At Mbose.in The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 Examination 2017 Arts stream results on May 23 at 10:00 AM.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 Examination 2017 Arts stream results on May 23 at 10:00 AM. The results will be released at the official website, mbose.in. The board had earlier asked all the Head of the Institutions, Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination Centres to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of results. The results will be available on megresults.nic.in and other portals mentioned below.



MBOSE, this year, is introducing QR Code in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) internet and original marksheets for authentication purpose, said a press release from the board.



Authenticity of the marksheet can be verified by QR Code scanner available in MBoSE App which can be downloaded from Google PlayStore for free. The whole Results Booklet can also be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.



MBOSE HSSLC SSLC Result 2017: How To Check



Students who are searching for the MBOSE



Step One: Go the MBOSE results website

Step Two: Click on the SSLC or HSSLC results link

Step Three: Enter your examination credentials

Step Four: Submit and see your results



Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:



www.examresults.net/meghalaya

www.megresults.nic.in

www.timesinternet.in

www.knowyourresult.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.results.amarujala.com



The Results will also be available through SMS in Mobile Phones.



