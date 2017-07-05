Medical Admission 2017: Gujarat High Court Notice To Government On Eligibility Rules The Gujarat High Court yesterday issued notice to the state government on a petition challenging a rule making it mandatory to pass both Class 10 and Class 12 from schools in the state to qualify for admission to medical courses there.

Share EMAIL PRINT Medical Admission 2017: Gujarat High Court Notice To Government On Rules Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court yesterday issued notice to the state government on a petition challenging a rule making it mandatory to pass both Class 10 and Class 12 from schools in the state to qualify for admission to medical courses there. The division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi also granted interim relief to students who were found ineligible for admission because of the new rule, and asked government to consider them as eligible candidates. The court asked the government to reply to its notice in two weeks' time.



A group of students have challenged the amended rule 4(3) of Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Courses (Regulation of Admission in UG Courses) Rules, 2017, calling it violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.



Earlier, the rule required students to pass Class 12 from a school in Gujarat to qualify for admissions.



By virtue of the amended rule 4(3), students who have not passed 10th standard examination from schools in Gujarat became ineligible for admission to various medical courses in colleges in the state, the petition said.



"The said rule, if permitted to hold the field, would result in creation of class within the class of students, who otherwise form same class," said their petition.



A petitioner said that he completed class 10th board from Bangalore, then came back to complete class 12th from a school located in Gujarat.



Having secured high marks in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, he expected to get admission in one of the best medical colleges in the state, but amendment to the rule has made him ineligible for admission in a college in his home state.



They have prayed for quashing and setting aside the rule 4(3) of Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Courses (Regulation of Admission in UG Courses) Rules, 2017.



